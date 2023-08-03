Menu
Business optimism is up slightly, costs a key concern, says 2degrees survey

The panel discussion at the BusinessDesk and 2degrees event, from left Josephine Gagan, Carmen Vicelich, Andrea Scown and Mark Callander. (Image: Aiden Kerr)
Staff reporters
Thu, 03 Aug 2023
Business optimism is slightly up on last year, but costs and price pressure continue to be a key concern for business leaders.That’s according to 2degrees’ fourth annual Shaping Business study of more than 700 businesses, which was carried out during May and June this year. It looks at how business leaders are feeling and what they're predicting for the year.The study was discussed at a joint event hosted by the telco and BusinessDesk in Auckland on Thursday.2degrees’ chief business officer Andrew Fairgray said with t...
US rating downgrade rattles fragile investors and NZX50 dips
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,936.62 and declining 25.41 points or 0.21%.

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Finance

Government keeps AAA credit rating with stable outlook

Moody's says effective institutions and governance will mitigate credit risks.

Jem Traylen 1:29pm
Infrastructure

Light rail board delays route recommendation

Notifying the stations and route has been pushed out due to a 'contextual shift'.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Good Spirits Hospitality sells assets for $20m
Markets

Good Spirits Hospitality is delisting after covid-19 lockdowns hit profits and sales.

Staff reporters 02 Aug 2023
The govt’s startup advisors council wants a big tax change
Policy

A report says one big tax change could make a make a big difference. 

Dileepa Fonseka 01 Aug 2023
ANZ says business confidence is running an orange light
Economy

ANZ's monthly survey has found business confidence has risen to its highest level since September 2021.The research indicated business confidence was up five points in July but was still in negative territory at net -18.The survey recorded firms’ expected own activity eased t...

Staff reporters 31 Jul 2023
The fail file: Mike Bennetts, ex-CEO of Z Energy
Business Advice Free

Every fortnight, Victoria Carter speaks to a leader about failure and what they learned.

Victoria Carter 22 Jul 2023