Is coffee bringing people back to the office?

Is coffee bringing people back to the office?
In New York, only 12% of visits to coffee shops occur during working hours. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Mon, 10 Apr 2023
By Julia Hobsbawm I was in New York for in-person work meetings a few weeks ago. While there were the requisite lunches and cocktails at my favourite haunts, one thing stood out: coffee. My working assumption that coffee is an unremarkable and often undrinkable aspect of working life changed when I realised that it’s playing a central role in rebuilding corporate office culture in the new hybrid era.For employees returning to offices on a hybrid basis, on average three days a week, having a coffee with someone is the perfec...
QuiznessDesk, Monday, April 10, 2023
Energy

Scientists bag $11.8m grant for underground hydrogen storage options

Scientists will investigate storing hydrogen gas in old Taranaki gas wells as part of an $11.8m Endeavour fund grant.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Scientists bag $11.8m grant for underground hydrogen storage options
Opinion

Jem Traylen: The Fifa opportunity – let's not blow it

The government needs to stop making excuses and get us a tourism workforce now.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
The Fifa opportunity – let’s not blow it

Iconic brands fight back against greenwashing claims
Law & Regulation Free

Iconic brands fight back against greenwashing claims

Dilmah tea, Proper Crisps and Cottonsofts have come under fire.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 30 Mar 2023
Has the jobs market peaked?
Business

Has the jobs market peaked?

Perceptions about job opportunities fell for the second quarter. 

Staff reporters 29 Mar 2023
Buses are the first FPA application to get the nod
Policy

Buses are the first FPA application to get the nod

First Union scores a first, with its bus FPA getting the go-ahead to start bargaining.

Jem Traylen 29 Mar 2023
BusinessNZ: impending regulation a threat to property rights
Business

BusinessNZ: impending regulation a threat to property rights

The Natural and Built Environment Bill could have a "chilling effect" on business investment, it says.

Ben Moore 28 Mar 2023