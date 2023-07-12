Menu
Xero survey reveals more stress for small business owners

A Xero survey paints a picture of increasingly stressed small business owners. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Wed, 12 Jul 2023
A survey of 500 small businesses says 60% of sole traders and 46% of small business owners are running companies that aren’t earning enough to pay them a wage. Just over half of those surveyed (52%) have increased their prices to solve cashflow issues, and 48% said they were reviewing costs to cut.One in three businesses said they were not confident they could absorb the impact of a financial shock.The survey was commissioned by Xero and run by Insights Exchange. Xero New Zealand country manager Bridget Snelling said small...
The Quiz Free

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Politics

Global power will trump rules and efficiency – MFAT

Comparative advantage is out, global power politics are in.

Dileepa Fonseka 9:00am
Primary Sector

Fishing boat proposal labelled industry 'subsidy'

The Greens and NZ Initiative both find fault with industry transformation plan proposal.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
