Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Cars

Anxiety over taking long EV trips becoming a thing of the past

Anxiety over taking long EV trips becoming a thing of the past
The BYD Atto 3: charging ahead. (Image: Go Rentals)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Sun, 06 Aug 2023
Range anxiety – the fear of having your electric vehicle lurch to a stop in the middle of nowhere – is a real thing.It's cited as the most common argument against owning a pure electric vehicle. It also has implications for motorists going abroad, who don’t have confidence in being able to plug into a roadside charger on their chosen route when travelling on foreign roads.The subject sparked my interest when I was offered one of Go Rentals' latest additions to its rental fleet, a BYD Atto 3.Golf planThe plan was to tes...
My Net Worth: Matt Ward, CEO of solarZero
My Net Worth Free

My Net Worth: Matt Ward, CEO of solarZero

Bucket-list dreams include playing in a band again and returning to Russia.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Bloomberg

It’s getting too hot for aeroplanes

Jets have less lift when the mercury rises, leading to flight delays and other disruption.

Bloomberg 5:00am
It’s getting too hot for aeroplanes
Bloomberg

Canada raiding the US for highly skilled migrant tech workers

A dysfunctional immigration system is causing talented foreigners to move north.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Canada raiding the US for highly skilled migrant tech workers

More Cars

A mighty wind: The Maserati Grecale is a renaissance car
The Life Free Review

A mighty wind: The Maserati Grecale is a renaissance car

The marque is moving into the future with an awesome SUV, priced from $124,000.

Matt Martel 16 Jul 2023
Planning a US EV road trip? Good luck finding a hotel with a charger
Cars

Planning a US EV road trip? Good luck finding a hotel with a charger

A survey of 17,000 hotels in the US found only a quarter offer EV charging.

Bloomberg 14 Jul 2023
The coolest new EVs you won't be able to buy in NZ
The Life Free

The coolest new EVs you won't be able to buy in NZ

You can drool over them on screen but that's as close as you'll get here.

Matt Martel 25 Jun 2023
More than a million for a Merc with attitude
Cars

More than a million for a Merc with attitude

A house or a car? Your choice.

Brenda Ward 19 Jun 2023