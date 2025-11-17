Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ sharemarket starts new week up 0.2%

NZ sharemarket starts new week up 0.2%
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 13,499.04, up 34.58 points or 0.26%. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Mon, 17 Nov 2025
The New Zealand sharemarket had a very late rise ahead of some important company results and trading updates later this week and next week.The S&P/NZX 50 Index shot ahead in the last half hour of the brokers’ matching session and closed at 13,499.04, up 34.58 points or 0.26% after reaching a lunchtime low of 13,420.14. The index has risen nearly 3% so far this year.There were 82 gainers and 63 decliners on the main board with 30.4 million shares worth $105.1m changing hands.'World unfolds'Matt Goodson, managing direc...
Markets sponsored by
Award-winning investment expertise, trusted to deliver for the long term
US Fed official backs further rate cut due to weak job market
World

US Fed official backs further rate cut due to weak job market

Fed Governor argued that lowering rates further is a matter of "risk management.

AFP 4:10pm
Markets

Serko swells in India, GetThere adds $8.8m revenue

CEO says result is strongest ever as shares soar more than 8% in early trading.

Rebecca Stevenson 11:15am
Serko swells in India, GetThere adds $8.8m revenue
Infrastructure

Fletcher Residential worth $850m ‘on a good day’

Shareholders have been clear no asset sales should be on the cheap.

Rebecca Stevenson 9:47am
Fletcher Residential worth $850m ‘on a good day’

More Markets

Sanford profit surges 224% as debt falls and aquaculture lifts earnings
Markets

Sanford profit surges 224% as debt falls and aquaculture lifts earnings

Better cash flow and lower debt helped drive seafood company Sanford’s net profit up by 223.8% to $63.7 million in the September year.Revenue was steady at $584.1m, and Sanford’s earnings before interest and tax came to $102.1m, up 88%.Managing director David Mair said it was an...

Staff reporters 11:38am
Serko swells in India, GetThere adds $8.8m revenue
Markets

Serko swells in India, GetThere adds $8.8m revenue

CEO says result is strongest ever as shares soar more than 8% in early trading.

Rebecca Stevenson 11:15am
Fletcher Residential worth $850m ‘on a good day’
Infrastructure

Fletcher Residential worth $850m ‘on a good day’

Shareholders have been clear no asset sales should be on the cheap.

Rebecca Stevenson 9:47am
Investors cream $214m from Fonterra Mainland sale
Primary Sector

Investors cream $214m from Fonterra Mainland sale

From “dismal” returns to a windfall and rocketing unit price. But what's next?

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am