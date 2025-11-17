Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Banks accelerate crackdown on ‘mule’ scammers

Banks accelerate crackdown on ‘mule’ scammers
New technology means retail banks can more quickly identify and share details about “mule” accounts. (Image: Getty)
Andy Macdonald
Andy Macdonald
Mon, 17 Nov 2025
New Zealand banks are implementing new fraud intelligence technology that will help crack down more swiftly on scammers using “mule” accounts to shift stolen money.The technology means retail banks can more quickly identify and share details about mule accounts, the NZ Banking Association (NZBA) and GetVerified said in separate statements.The fraud intelligence exchange (Fix) technology comprises an ecosystem of up to 13 banks, secure tools for data sharing, as well as standards and reporting. It was launched in September.So-called...
Finance sponsored by
First Mortgage Trust is an investment manager that specialises in property lending. For nearly 30 years we’ve been helping New Zealanders protect and grow their wealth.
US Fed official backs further rate cut due to weak job market
World

US Fed official backs further rate cut due to weak job market

Fed Governor argued that lowering rates further is a matter of "risk management.

AFP 4:10pm
Markets

Serko swells in India, GetThere adds $8.8m revenue

CEO says result is strongest ever as shares soar more than 8% in early trading.

Rebecca Stevenson 11:15am
Serko swells in India, GetThere adds $8.8m revenue
Infrastructure

Fletcher Residential worth $850m ‘on a good day’

Shareholders have been clear no asset sales should be on the cheap.

Rebecca Stevenson 9:47am
Fletcher Residential worth $850m ‘on a good day’

More Finance

NZX edges lower as Infratil, profit-taking weigh
Finance Market close

NZX edges lower as Infratil, profit-taking weigh

S&P/NZX 50 Index slips with Infratil, Blackpearl and Heartland in focus.

Andy Macdonald 13 Nov 2025
Heartland reaps benefit of change, reiterates guidance
Finance

Heartland reaps benefit of change, reiterates guidance

Bank looks to sustainable, profitable growth.

Andy Macdonald 13 Nov 2025
Kids KiwiSaver mooted to invest in children's future
Finance

Kids KiwiSaver mooted to invest in children's future

Proposed savings programme could accumulate up to $18 billion in 18 years.

Andy Macdonald 13 Nov 2025
Asbestos scare sees RBNZ's Wellington staff home-bound
Finance

Asbestos scare sees RBNZ's Wellington staff home-bound

Earthquake exacerbates existing asbestos concerns at Reserve Bank office. 

Andy Macdonald 12 Nov 2025