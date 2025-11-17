Menu
The Warehouse CEO Mark Stirton unveils cost reset amid margin pressure

The Warehouse CEO Mark Stirton. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Mon, 17 Nov 2025
Continued margin pressure and an unsustainable cost base have led The Warehouse Group to implement a comprehensive cost reset programme, something which could see head office roles slashed to save costs.Chief executive Mark Stirton said the group’s shareholders expect decisive action, and that’s what he plans to deliver.“Our strategy is twofold: reducing costs now to recover profitability, while continuing to invest in the areas that will strengthen The Warehouse Group for the long term, like our stores, prices and product ran...
US Fed official backs further rate cut due to weak job market
World

Fed Governor argued that lowering rates further is a matter of "risk management.

AFP 4:10pm
Markets

Serko swells in India, GetThere adds $8.8m revenue

CEO says result is strongest ever as shares soar more than 8% in early trading.

Rebecca Stevenson 11:15am
Infrastructure

Fletcher Residential worth $850m ‘on a good day’

Shareholders have been clear no asset sales should be on the cheap.

Rebecca Stevenson 9:47am
