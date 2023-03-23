Charging ahead: $400m into EV network to cope with demand

Charging hubs can "end up isolated" like this Tesla charger in Cardrona. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Roadside charging network operator ChargeNet says more than $400 million will need to be spent on charging hubs over the next five years to keep pace with the rapid take-up of electric vehicles.The estimate comes on the back of the government's rollout of its initial long-term electric vehicle (EV) charging strategy, which is targeting journey charging hubs every 150 to 200 kilometres on main highways, a public charger for every 20 to 40 electric vehicles in cities and public charging at a ratio of one for every 2,000 people at the communit...