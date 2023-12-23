Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Cars
The Wall Street Journal

I visited over 120 EV chargers. Dozens of them were broken

I visited over 120 EV chargers. Dozens of them were broken
The Biden administration has allocated US$100m to repair and replace existing EV charging infrastructure. (Image: NZME)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Sat, 23 Dec 2023
New world record: Most patient EV chargerDetails of achievement: Over the course of 48 hours, with few naps or toilet breaks, Joanna Stern examined more than 120 non-Tesla EV fast-charging stalls across Los Angeles, battling out-of-order signs, payment issues and bad “handshakes”.No, I didn’t do all that to earn a Guinness World Record (though I’ll gladly accept one if that’s a thing). I did it because everyone is talking about America’s Big EV-Charging Problem, and I wanted to investigate all the little...
On the Money: the taxi waits for no one and more
On the Money

On the Money: the taxi waits for no one and more

Grant Baker trims stake, Wellington's moving, Wānaka's woes and other offerings.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Bloomberg Opinion

Even big tobacco finally resolves to quit smoking

Baccy barons trying to cut dependency on cigarettes. But quitting has its side effects.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Even big tobacco finally resolves to quit smoking
Law & Regulation

CBL Corp directors fined for disclosure breaches

One of the four directors fined in the case was stung $1.1 million.

Staff reporters 22 Dec 2023
CBL Corp directors fined for disclosure breaches

More Cars

EV feebate better for rich people - Transport Ministry
Law & Regulation

EV feebate better for rich people - Transport Ministry

The scheme was forecast to become less effective over time.

Brent Melville 22 Dec 2023
Review: the BMW i5 M60 xDrive – sophistication on steroids
The Life

Review: the BMW i5 M60 xDrive – sophistication on steroids

It's electric, fast and has a 'record and play' function.

Brent Melville 10 Dec 2023
Rental market helps boost pedestrian car sales
News in Brief

Rental market helps boost pedestrian car sales

Car feebate cancellation will see EV sales spike this month, with utes back in January.

Staff reporters 05 Dec 2023
Born to be wild – Cupra’s sporty new hatchback
The Life Free Review

Born to be wild – Cupra’s sporty new hatchback

Cupra's little Born EV signifies a new life for the marque

Matt Martel 03 Dec 2023