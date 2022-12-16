Menu
Climate change

Carbon prices plunge on govt decision

Carbon prices plunge on govt decision
The government has baulked at seeing carbon prices rise much further for now. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Fri, 16 Dec 2022
New Zealand's carbon prices are plummeting following low-key government decisions not to implement recommendations from the Climate Change Commission that could have pushed inflation and petrol prices higher.The spot price of an NZ Unit (NZU) of carbon had fallen to $75 a tonne by mid-morning Friday from $86 a tonne at the close of trading yesterday.In a note earlier this week, one of the country’s most active carbon traders, Jarden, said the market expected the government would accept the Climate Change Commission's (CCC) recomme...
Sport

Business of Sport: the five big global sports trends of 2022

How the five big global sports trends of 2022 impacted New Zealand.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 12:35pm
Climate change

Shareholders hammer ANZ over fossil fuel funding

The bank’s chair fended off questions about its financing of exploration projects.

Ben Moore 12:05pm

Climate change

Sustainable Finance

New climate reporting standards land

Some 200 organisations have 17 days before the new regime kicks in.

Greg Hurrell 15 Dec 2022
Energy

Tiwai Point ‘very unlikely to generate material value': Rio

Rio Tinto wants to make 'green' aluminium at the Tiwai Point smelter, but it needs to know it's wanted – and a deal to prove it.

Pattrick Smellie 13 Dec 2022
Markets

Carbon prices drop at last auction of year

All the New Zealand Units on offer were sold.

Ian Llewellyn 07 Dec 2022