Carbon prices plunge on govt decision

The government has baulked at seeing carbon prices rise much further for now. (Image: Getty)

New Zealand's carbon prices are plummeting following low-key government decisions not to implement recommendations from the Climate Change Commission that could have pushed inflation and petrol prices higher.The spot price of an NZ Unit (NZU) of carbon had fallen to $75 a tonne by mid-morning Friday from $86 a tonne at the close of trading yesterday.In a note earlier this week, one of the country’s most active carbon traders, Jarden, said the market expected the government would accept the Climate Change Commission's (CCC) recomme...