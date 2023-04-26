Menu
Climate change

Climate Change Commission's 19 pieces of advice

Climate Change Commissions likes trees, but not too many. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 26 Apr 2023
The Climate Change Commission made 19 recommendations to the government in its draft advice on the second emissions reduction plan for 2026 to 2030.The 19 recommendations are:Commit to a specific level of gross emissions for the second and third emissions budgets, no less than 362 megatonnes of CO2 equivalent (mtCO2) and 322 mtCO2, respectively and ensure policies align with this.Communicate indicative gross emissions levels and carbon dioxide forestry removals.Amend the emissions trading scheme to separate incentives for gross emissions reduct...
Pick up the pace of climate policy, government told
