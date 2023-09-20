Menu
Climate change

Emissions reduction plan discriminates against generators – Genesis CEO

From left: Genesis Energy CEO Malcolm Johns, Sustainable Business Council executive director Mike Burrell and climate change minister James Shaw at the conference. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 20 Sep 2023
The electricity industry is being discriminated against due to "perverse settings" in the government's emissions reduction plan, Genesis CEO Malcolm Johns says. He told a panel at the Climate Change & Business Conference in Auckland on Tuesday that the Glenbrook steel mill could access $140m from the Government Investment in Decarbonising Industry fund (GIDI)."But Huntly [thermal power station] just down the road is barred from accessing those funds to transition its assets, so if you want to electrify...
Global economy poised to slow as rate hikes bite, OECD says
Bloomberg

A 25% rise in oil prices since May has also increased inflation in some countries.

Bloomberg 9:55am
Economy

KiwiSaver fees slide 8.1% in year to March 31

The decline was largely due to a fall in administration fees. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
