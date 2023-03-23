Fear of ETS failure spurs review

Climate change minister James Shaw warns the emissions trading scheme may not be working as intended. (Image: Getty)

The Emissions Trading Scheme is being reviewed because of fears it is not working as intended.The environment ministry released a brief note saying the review will consider the role of emissions pricing as part of the climate change response and how to shift the balance of gross emissions reductions and removals incentivised by the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) in the future.A cabinet paper released today about decisions made in September last year reiterated concerns from the Climate Change Commission and others that the ETS was not reducing...