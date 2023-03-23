Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Climate change

Fear of ETS failure spurs review

Fear of ETS failure spurs review
Climate change minister James Shaw warns the emissions trading scheme may not be working as intended. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 23 Mar 2023
The Emissions Trading Scheme is being reviewed because of fears it is not working as intended.The environment ministry released a brief note saying the review will consider the role of emissions pricing as part of the climate change response and how to shift the balance of gross emissions reductions and removals incentivised by the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) in the future.A cabinet paper released today about decisions made in September last year reiterated concerns from the Climate Change Commission and others that the ETS was not reducing...
The Warehouse shares plunge 12% as net profit falls by 60%
Retail

The Warehouse shares plunge 12% as net profit falls by 60%

The retailer is cutting more than 300 jobs in a bid to cut costs.

Ella Somers 10:57am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, March 23, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, March 23, 2023
Finance

Paul McBeth: The sound and the fury of banking failures

Local fund managers may have been hit, but it's nothing they can't handle.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
The sound and the fury of banking failures

More Climate change

Make or break time on emissions, says UN panel
Climate change

Make or break time on emissions, says UN panel

Average temperatures could increase 3.2°C by century's end, warns IPCC.

Greg Hurrell 21 Mar 2023
Climate change prime suspect for Cyclone Gabrielle's force, say scientists
Climate change

Climate change prime suspect for Cyclone Gabrielle's force, say scientists

Scientists couldn't prove climate change was a factor, but they're pretty sure it was. 

Greg Hurrell 15 Mar 2023
IAG bolsters balance sheet in Gabrielle’s shadow
Finance

IAG bolsters balance sheet in Gabrielle’s shadow

NZ's insurers are well-placed despite the recent turbulence.

Paul McBeth 15 Mar 2023
First carbon auction of the year could be a no-show
Policy

First carbon auction of the year could be a no-show

What if the government held a carbon auction and no one turned up?

Ian Llewellyn 13 Mar 2023