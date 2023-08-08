Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Climate change

Going against the flow, a tender seeks to buy forestry NZUs

Going against the flow, a tender seeks to buy forestry NZUs
For foresters, there is upside and downside risk to the tender. (Image: Depositphotos)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 08 Aug 2023
A tender has been opened to buy forestry-generated New Zealand Units at their average secondary market price up to December. This comes at a time when there is great uncertainty about the status of the units and carbon prices going forward.Investment and advisory group Jarden is running the tender over this week on behalf of an unnamed buyer.Head of commodities at Jarden, Nigel Brunel, said the tender might help to give some confidence to foresters concerned about what their New Zealand Units (NZUs, a proxy for a tonne of carbon absorbed)...
PayPal launches a stablecoin in latest crypto payments push
Finance

PayPal launches a stablecoin in latest crypto payments push

PayPal's new stablecoin is the first from a large financial company.

Bloomberg 12:25pm
Infrastructure

BlackRock unveils climate fund with NZ govt

A goal of the fund is to assist with the transition to 100% renewables.

Oliver Lewis 12:05pm
BlackRock unveils climate fund with NZ govt
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 08, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 08, 2023

More Climate change

Channel Infrastructure looks to a future up in the air
Infrastructure

Channel Infrastructure looks to a future up in the air

Channel's future is in aviation fuel, but petrol will be around for a while yet.

Ian Llewellyn 03 Aug 2023
The burning question in a warming world
Opinion

Warren Couillault: The burning question in a warming world

Why did we let the ETS chaos distract us from tackling global warming?

Warren Couillault 29 Jul 2023
Govt gives Fonterra $90m towards a $790m plan to reduce emissions
Primary Sector

Govt gives Fonterra $90m towards a $790m plan to reduce emissions

The Fonterra subsidy is the second large one of its type.

Ian Llewellyn 20 Jul 2023
Five ways NZ is failing on climate change
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Five ways NZ is failing on climate change

Our approach to climate change action and prosperity both look increasingly backwards.

Pattrick Smellie 11 Jul 2023