Govt declines request for more studies on dairy bill

Ian Llewellyn

Thu, 15 Sep 2022

Damien O'Connor says no to more study on environmental impact of the dairy capital restructuring bill. (Image: NZME)
A request from the parliamentary commissioner for the environment, Simon Upton, for the government to launch climate and environmental-impact reports of the dairy industry regulation reform law, has been declined by ministers.Upton has released his correspondence with agriculture minister Damien O’Connor on the Dairy Industry Restructuring (Fonterra Capital Restructuring) Amendment Bill.The legislation, which was introduced into parliament on Monday, enables Fonterra to implement a new capital structure.Upton wrote to O’Connor...

