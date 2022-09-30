See full details
'Once over lightly' approach to climate policy alternatives

Pattrick Smellie

Fri, 30 Sep 2022

'Once over lightly' approach to climate policy alternatives
NZ school students striking for climate change action. (Image: NZME)
A ministerial request for alternative approaches to the carbon emissions reduction commitments that New Zealand eventually signed up to was a “once over lightly” effort, climate change policy analysts Adrian Macey and Dave Frame claim.In the fourth of a five-part series, which suggests that NZ could make lower-cost choices that would achieve carbon neutrality more quickly than currently envisaged, Macey and Frame also highlight the concerns of the Treasury and Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) about NZ’s c...

