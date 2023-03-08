Menu
Short-term pain will yield $64b gain if NZ takes decisive action on emissions

Cyclone Gabrielle flood damage on Korokipo Road in Napier. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 08 Mar 2023
Tackling New Zealand’s emissions won’t be cheap in the short run but could add $64 billion to the economy by 2050 if decisive action is taken, a Deloitte study claims.But the costs of doing too little would lead to billions in economic losses as the century wore on.The global advisory firm has turned its sights on NZ after modelling the economic effects of mitigating climate change in the United States and elsewhere.The report, called Aotearoa New Zealand’s Turning Point, said traditional economic models had failed to take int...
