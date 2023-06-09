Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Climate change

The FMA is now in 'standard regulatory mode' to combat greenwashing

The FMA is now in 'standard regulatory mode' to combat greenwashing
FMA executive director of response and enforcement, Paul Gregory, says it has found "vagueness" around the rules.(Image: FMA)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 09 Jun 2023
The Financial Markets Authority has signalled the honeymoon period is over for companies greenwashing in New Zealand's investment markets. The Financial Markets Authority's (FMA) executive director of response and enforcement, Paul Gregory, told BusinessDesk the authority had published its expectations and was moving into “standard regulatory mode”."So now, as far as we're concerned, this is just part of something that fund managers need to do, which ourselves and their supervisors will be looking at and monito...
Congestion charging love-in among politicians
Infrastructure

Congestion charging love-in among politicians

Politicians love it. But will they ever implement it? 

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Markets

The Novitas decision is not all doom and gloom for Pacific Edge

The key question from here is what the future coverage path looks like.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
The Novitas decision is not all doom and gloom for Pacific Edge
Climate change

Aussie-NZ governments on the same climate change page – for a change

NZ and Australia's four finance and climate ministers join forces on climate change.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Aussie-NZ governments on the same climate change page – for a change

More Climate change

Aussie-NZ governments on the same climate change page – for a change
Climate change

Aussie-NZ governments on the same climate change page – for a change

NZ and Australia's four finance and climate ministers join forces on climate change.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
The heat goes on for empty net zero pledges
Climate change

The heat goes on for empty net zero pledges

Some global fund managers are backtracking on net zero pledges.

Greg Hurrell 08 Jun 2023
Dairy farm trials technology to reduce methane
Primary Sector Free

Dairy farm trials technology to reduce methane

Iron sulphate is used to limit the growth of methane-producing microorganisms.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 06 Jun 2023
Cyclone buyout offer for red-stickered homes
Property

Cyclone buyout offer for red-stickered homes

The worst-affected homeowners by Cyclone Gabrielle will be offered buyouts.

Pattrick Smellie 01 Jun 2023