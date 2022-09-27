See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Climate change Exclusive

We uncover NZ’s $30 billion carbon target 'hole'

Pattrick Smellie

Tue, 27 Sep 2022

Jacinda Ardern was talking the talk on climate change to a global audience in New York last week. (Image: Getty)
New Zealand faces spending an estimated $30 billion over the next eight years buying carbon credits on international carbon markets that either don’t yet exist or that NZ can’t access, despite having lower cost and higher impact alternatives, say two of the country’s leading voices on climate change policy.In a five-part series exclusively for BusinessDesk, former International Panel for Climate Change negotiator Adrian Macey and leading Canterbury University climate change scientist Dave Frame lay bare how, in 22 years of glo...

