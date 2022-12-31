Menu
Menu
Search
Home

Covid strategy frontman becomes 'Sir' Ashley

Covid strategy frontman becomes 'Sir' Ashley
Ashley Bloomfield became a household name as a result of his leadership during the pandemic. (Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Sat, 31 Dec 2022
It doesn’t take much to get Sir Ashley Bloomfield talking about his summer reading list.When BusinessDesk phoned the new Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit at his home in Eastbourne, Wellington, he could be heard down the line fossicking in a box of books.Bloomfield’s knighthood was announced in the New Year honours list. He said his family were “naturally excited and thrilled for him”. In 2020, during his time as director-general of health, he was suddenly thrust into the public spotlight when he fr...
Business

Honours list runs from astronomy to Afghanistan

Europeans make up 50% of the gong recipients, compared to 60% last year. 

Greg Hurrell 6:00am
Finance

Dairy Farms NZ's profit rises

The dairy farm investor owns seven farms, and leases one, on the South Island.

Riley Kennedy 6:00am
Environment

Dr Jan Wright gets another title – dame

NZ's top environmental watchdog for a decade is honoured by the King.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am