Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Cryptocurrency
The Wall Street Journal

SEC approves Bitcoin ETFs for everyday investors

SEC approves Bitcoin ETFs for everyday investors
(Image: Getty)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Fri, 12 Jan 2024
By Vicky Ge HuangThe US Securities and Exchange Commission voted this week to allow mainstream investors to buy and sell bitcoin as easily as stocks and mutual funds, a decision hailed by the industry as a game changer.The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) decision clears the way for the first US exchange-traded funds that hold bitcoin to be sold to the public. Expectations of US regulatory approval for such funds drove the price of bitcoin to the highest level in about two years. The digital currency traded just below US$46,000 (NZ...
Faafoi appointed new chief executive of Insurance Council
Economy

Faafoi appointed new chief executive of Insurance Council

Faafoi replaces Tim Grafton. 

Rebecca Howard 7:50am
Immigration

Aussie puts out extra bait to tempt nurses

Australia is already more competitive in recruiting skilled migrants.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Aussie puts out extra bait to tempt nurses
Best of BD 2023

Best of Business Desk: What's eating the NZ craft beer scene?

“There are more than 200 craft breweries. Two have closed. That’s a very low percentage.”

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Best of Business Desk: What's eating the NZ craft beer scene?

More Cryptocurrency

Sam Bankman-Fried’s life behind bars: crypto tips and paying with fish
Cryptocurrency

Sam Bankman-Fried’s life behind bars: crypto tips and paying with fish

FTX founder learns that mackerel is a jailhouse currency.

The Wall Street Journal 25 Nov 2023
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao agrees to step down, plead guilty
Cryptocurrency

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao agrees to step down, plead guilty

Zhao’s crypto exchange will also admit wrongdoing and agree to pay US$4.3b in fines.

The Wall Street Journal 22 Nov 2023
Easy Crypto launches new NZD-backed stablecoin
Editor's Picks

Easy Crypto launches new NZD-backed stablecoin

Company now also offers a crypto wallet that supports 50 currencies.

Ben Moore 22 Nov 2023
Crypto-eyes and the single money vision
Opinion

David Chaplin: Crypto-eyes and the single money vision

The NFT crowd takes the laser craze to new heights.

David Chaplin 08 Nov 2023