2024 tipped to feature plenty of twists and turns

ASB Bank says the year ahead may bring some surprises. (Image: Michael Craig)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 11 Jan 2024
ASB Bank expects 2024 to be unpredictable and volatile with plenty of twists and turns.Five key risks are inflation, fiscal policy, population growth, the housing market and geopolitics, said senior economist Mark Smith.ASB Bank estimates NZ CPI inflation ended 2023 at 4.5%, the lowest since mid-2021, but above inflation rates in the US, Canada, Eurozone and the UK.Annual NZ CPI inflation is expected to ease over 2024, ending the year below 3%.“The moderation in NZ inflation will take pressure off household budgets, with ASB estimates sug...
