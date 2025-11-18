Menu
No obstacles to RBNZ 25bps OCR cut next week – economists

It will be Governor Christian Hawkesby's final meeting at the helm. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 18 Nov 2025
Data Monday reinforced expectations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will cut the official cash rate by 25 basis points next week to 2.25% and keep the door open for further cuts. The selected price indexes, a monthly steer on inflation, “present no obstacles to another rate cut from the RBNZ at next week’s policy meeting”, Westpac Bank senior economist Satish Ranchhod said. Food prices rose 4.7% in the 12 months to the end of October but were down 0.3% on the month, Stats NZ said on Monday. Rent prices, a k...
US Fed official backs further rate cut due to weak job market
US Fed official backs further rate cut due to weak job market

Fed Governor argued that lowering rates further is a matter of "risk management.

AFP 4:10pm
Serko swells in India, GetThere adds $8.8m revenue

CEO says result is strongest ever as shares soar more than 8% in early trading.

Rebecca Stevenson 11:15am
Fletcher Residential worth $850m ‘on a good day’

Shareholders have been clear no asset sales should be on the cheap.

Rebecca Stevenson 9:47am
