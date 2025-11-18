Menu
KiwiSaver helped national savings confidence, maybe

Has KiwiSaver provided the golden egg expected? The Retirement Commission's recent review may surprise. (Image: Getty)
David Chaplin
David Chaplin
Tue, 18 Nov 2025
Has KiwiSaver lifted the overall New Zealand national savings rate?Dunno.And neither does the Retirement Commission.The just-released “2025 Review of Retirement Income Policies” cites a 2011 study that “found little evidence of a boost [to national savings from KiwiSaver], particularly during the years when the scheme was heavily subsidised”. But the Law, Meehan & Scobie analysis covered a period when the quasi-compulsory savings regime was only three years old in a market environment still distorted by the Glob...
US Fed official backs further rate cut due to weak job market
Fed Governor argued that lowering rates further is a matter of "risk management.

AFP 4:10pm
Serko swells in India, GetThere adds $8.8m revenue

CEO says result is strongest ever as shares soar more than 8% in early trading.

Rebecca Stevenson 11:15am
Fletcher Residential worth $850m ‘on a good day’

Shareholders have been clear no asset sales should be on the cheap.

Rebecca Stevenson 9:47am
