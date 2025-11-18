Menu
Simon Upton warns fast-track changes could predetermine project approvals

Simon Upton is concerned. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 18 Nov 2025
The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, has warned that the Government’s proposed changes to the fast-track approvals regime would constrain expert panels and expand ministerial influence in ways that could predetermine outcomes.Upton’s view carries institutional weight as he is an independent Officer of Parliament.Fast-track Minister Chris Bishop rejected similar interpretations, telling RNZ the bill does not give ministers “carte blanche” to determine outcomes.In a submission to the Environment...
US Fed official backs further rate cut due to weak job market
World

US Fed official backs further rate cut due to weak job market

Fed Governor argued that lowering rates further is a matter of "risk management.

AFP 4:10pm
Markets

Serko swells in India, GetThere adds $8.8m revenue

CEO says result is strongest ever as shares soar more than 8% in early trading.

Rebecca Stevenson 11:15am
Infrastructure

Fletcher Residential worth $850m ‘on a good day’

Shareholders have been clear no asset sales should be on the cheap.

Rebecca Stevenson 9:47am
