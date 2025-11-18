Menu
New congestion charge law triggers political and commercial contest

New congestion charge law triggers political and commercial contest
Congestion charges are meant to reduce traffic jams. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 18 Nov 2025
The passage of legislation enabling congestion charging is set to reignite debate over the concept and a contest among firms vying for contracts likely to total hundreds of millions of dollars over the life of multiple schemes.The Land Transport Management (Time of Use Charging) Amendment Bill, which passed its third reading last week, marks the latest stage of a decades-long political argument over whether New Zealand should follow cities such as London, Stockholm and Singapore in charging drivers to use congested roads.For the first time, it...
US Fed official backs further rate cut due to weak job market
World

US Fed official backs further rate cut due to weak job market

Fed Governor argued that lowering rates further is a matter of "risk management.

AFP 4:10pm
Markets

Serko swells in India, GetThere adds $8.8m revenue

CEO says result is strongest ever as shares soar more than 8% in early trading.

Rebecca Stevenson 11:15am
Infrastructure

Fletcher Residential worth $850m ‘on a good day’

Shareholders have been clear no asset sales should be on the cheap.

Rebecca Stevenson 9:47am
EA flags cost-shifting in connection charges
Infrastructure

EA flags cost-shifting in connection charges

The electricity regulator links connection charges to cost-shifting onto new customers. 

Ian Llewellyn 17 Nov 2025
