$2.3 billion: The insurance gap for 2023’s bad weather

Climate change impacts could be better measured, said NZIER. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 30 Jan 2024
Economists at the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research say the insurance gap from the 2023 Auckland anniversary weekend floods and Cyclone Gabrielle is $2.3 billion.About one-third of the assets damaged from the two storms was uninsured, NZ Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) economists Roshen Kulwant and Michael Bealing said in a research note on Tuesday.The Insurance Council has already estimated climate change-related disasters cost $3.56b across 120,000 claims.“With private insurers already retreating from areas with high ris...
PwC appointed administrators of Godfreys Group, restructure and sale under way
Law & Regulation

Five NZ stores could close.

Riley Kennedy 3:08pm
Media

Accenture appoints ad man Mowday as NZ managing director

The group looks to combine consultancy work with creative services.

Daniel Dunkley 11:15am
Finance

Sara Lee sells to Australian family for $20.9m

The failed frozen dessert maker is being sold as a going concern.

Greg Hurrell 11:14am
