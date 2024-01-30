Menu
News in Brief

JP Morgan Asset Management and Craigs Investment Partners sign MOU

Staff reporters
Tue, 30 Jan 2024
JP Morgan Asset Management and Craigs Investment Partners announced a strategic partnership with a multi-year memorandum of understanding.The partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both organisations – Craigs Investment Partners (CIP), New Zealand's leading private wealth investment firm, and JP Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM), a global asset manager with expertise in various asset classes and distribution support, the two said in a press release.“The objective of the partnership is to further develop CIP’s investme...
Accenture appoints ad man Mowday as NZ managing director
Media

The group looks to combine consultancy work with creative services.

Daniel Dunkley 11:15am
Finance

Sara Lee sells to Australian family for $20.9m

The failed frozen dessert maker is being sold as a going concern.

Greg Hurrell 11:14am
Economy

Still a 'long way' to 2% inflation – RBNZ's Conway

Conway offers few clues in highly anticipated speech. 

Rebecca Howard 10:10am
