A weaker yuan spells pain for NZ exporters

Rebecca Howard

Mon, 31 Oct 2022

A weaker yuan spells pain for NZ exporters
NZ will be hurt by weaker Chinese consumer demand. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
New Zealand’s trading relationship with China will come under increasing pressure if the yuan continues to tumble, taking a bite out of Chinese consumers’ purchasing power. Last week, China’s yuan traded at around ¥7.31 a US dollar, the weakest it has been since late 2007 and 1.99% weaker than the People’s Bank of China’s official fixing. The currency can float 2% above or below the official fixing. The move came as China continues to implement its zero-covid strategy and as Xi Jinping consolidated po...

Markets Market close
Pushpay investors ponder takeover as NZX50 marches on
Riley Kennedy | Mon, 31 Oct 2022

Yield stocks such as Chorus and property investors led the market higher. 

Markets
Shareholders accuse Pushpay board of ‘waving the white flag’
Dan Brunskill | Mon, 31 Oct 2022

The bid from private equity firms BGH Capital and Sixth Street values the company at more than $1.5 billion but falls in the lower end of Pushpay’s historical trading range and similar transactions.

Services
Auditor general worries about the future of audits
Ian Llewellyn | Mon, 31 Oct 2022

In his 'audit of the auditor', John Ryan said there are too few auditors – and too few entering the profession.

