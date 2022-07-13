See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Economy Analysis

About that 'Ease of Doing Business' in NZ Ranking

Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 13 Jul 2022

About that 'Ease of Doing Business' in NZ Ranking
"Ease of doing" business and "being in" business in NZ aren't necessarily the same thing (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 13 Jul 2022
RELATED
In the pile-on over National party leader Christopher Luxon’s unfortunate suggestion to foreigners that New Zealand businesses were going “soft”, much has been made by his critics of the country’s top ranking in the World Bank’s ‘ease of doing business’ rankings.Well, bad news. That ranking doesn’t quite say what its boosters think it says.First, and perhaps least importantly, the last time NZ achieved top ranking was in 2019 – three years ago, and published by the World Bank in 2020.Se...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

World news
Legal document or best-seller? Twitter files against Elon Musk
Bloomberg | Wed, 13 Jul 2022

Twitter's filing in the Delaware courts against Elon Musk may be one of the most entertainingly readable court documents ever filed.

Markets FREE
NZ market not bothered by RBNZ hike
Ella Somers | Wed, 13 Jul 2022

The NZ dollar fell against the US dollar after the reserve bank said this afternoon that it remained appropriate to continue the tightening policy.

Economy
RBNZ policy review is a carbon copy of the May statement, economists say
Dan Brunskill | Wed, 13 Jul 2022

However, policy decisions are about to get a lot tougher as the effects of tight monetary conditions start to visibly weigh on the economy. 

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.