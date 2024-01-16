Menu
Act's Simon Court pushes for easier access to overseas carbon credits

Offshore mitigation is allowed if targets are unlikely to be met domestically. (Image: Duncan Brown)
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 16 Jan 2024
A private member’s bill from Act MP Simon Court aims to open the door for businesses to buy overseas carbon offsets, which he said would be a fairer way for businesses to meet climate obligations.Critics say it would weaken the emissions trading scheme (ETS) and that the Climate Change Response Act already allowed the government to approve overseas offsets.Court, Act's climate change spokesperson, hoped other parties would support the Climate Change Response (Offshore Mitigation) Amendment Bill if it was drawn from the parliamentary b...
Economy

Price pressures easing across the economy: QSBO

Increasing migration has also eased labour shortages. 

Pattrick Smellie 11:15am
Job ads at lowest level in seven years
Economy

Job ads at lowest level in seven years

New job ads have dropped sharply on the back of an economic downturn and rising migration.

Staff reporters 11:45am
BNZ: QSBO to show economy 'struggling' to gain traction
Economy

BNZ: QSBO to show economy 'struggling' to gain traction

The survey is due out today.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Kiwibank cuts mortgage and term deposit rates
Economy

Kiwibank cuts mortgage and term deposit rates

Is it a sign of things to come in 2024?

Riley Kennedy 15 Jan 2024