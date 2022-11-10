Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Aged-care ginger group gets personal with politicians

Aged-care ginger group gets personal with politicians
An ageing Jacinda Ardern, as imagined by Aged Care Matters. (Image: Aged Care Matters)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Thu, 10 Nov 2022
The aged-care sector’s ginger group has launched an advertising campaign featuring aged versions of prime minister Jacinda Ardern and finance minister Grant Robertson, to lobby them to increase the sector’s funding.“The sector is grappling with the effects of a broken funding system, rising costs, an acute shortage of registered nurses and harsh immigration settings, resulting in the closure this year of nearly 1,000 aged care beds,” Aged Care Matters said in a statement.As part of the campaign, digital billboards near p...
Markets Market Close

New Zealand market falls despite strong earnings

The NZX50 fell 51.54 points, or 0.46%, to 11,091.93 points.

Riley Kennedy 6:10pm
Primary Sector

MPs rubber-stamp Fonterra restructuring law

The select committee was unanimous in backing the law.

Riley Kennedy 4:22pm
Markets

Xero CEO steps down, ex-Google executive to take over

Accounting platform Xero posted a $16.1 million net loss for the six months ended September.

Jenny Ruth 12:35pm

More Economy

Primary Sector

MPs rubber-stamp Fonterra restructuring law

The select committee was unanimous in backing the law.

Riley Kennedy 4:22pm
Economy

RBNZ gives itself two thumbs up

RBNZ signalled nine areas for improvement and said it could have started tightening sooner. 

Rebecca Howard 10:30am
Finance

BNZ to access cheap funding

BNZ will use its full entitlement from the Reserve Bank's $28b funding-for-lending scheme.

Jenny Ruth 6:00am
Finance Analysis

How profitable are New Zealand’s banks?

New Zealand's banks had a good year as lending rates rose, but deposit rates lagged. Will it last?

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am