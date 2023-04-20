Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Annual inflation eases to 6.7%

Annual inflation eases to 6.7%
The Reserve Bank is unlikely to pause its hiking cycle. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 20 Apr 2023
The annual pace of inflation eased to 6.7% in the March quarter versus 7.2% in the December quarter.“Inflation is still at levels not seen since the 1990s,” Stats New Zealand's consumer prices senior manager, Nicola Growden, said.While it's lower than the 7.3% forecast by the Reserve Bank of NZ, it may not be enough to deter the central bank from lifting interest rates again in May, by another 25 basis points, to 5.50%.  The central bank is mandated with keeping inflation between 1% and 3%, with a focus on the midpoint....
Reserve Bank to brush off inflation peak
Economy

Reserve Bank to brush off inflation peak

Inflation is still at levels not seen since the 1990s.

Rebecca Howard 1:35pm
Markets

Michael Hill buys Australian jeweller Bevilles

There's potential to expand the Bevilles brand into NZ and Canada.

Greg Hurrell 12:20pm
Michael Hill buys Australian jeweller Bevilles
Property

Has the housing market found its floor?

Sticky mortgage rates are an indicator the market could start picking up again.

Brent Melville 9:47am
Has the housing market found its floor?

More Economy

Reserve Bank to brush off inflation peak
Economy

Reserve Bank to brush off inflation peak

Inflation is still at levels not seen since the 1990s.

Rebecca Howard 1:35pm
We need more tax coming in the door: someone has to pay
Economy

We need more tax coming in the door: someone has to pay

Unless we reduce Super payments or cut other expenditure, this means more tax.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Inflation may have peaked in the March quarter
Economy Preview

Inflation may have peaked in the March quarter

It may be the peak, but economists are still tipping at least one more rate hike. 

Rebecca Howard 19 Apr 2023
April 26: D-Day for rich taxpayers report
Economy

April 26: D-Day for rich taxpayers report

We're about to find out how much tax New Zealand’s wealthiest citizens pay.

Pattrick Smellie 18 Apr 2023