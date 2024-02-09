Menu
ANZ Bank more hawkish, now expects two rate hikes

(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 09 Feb 2024
ANZ Bank is now forecasting two more rate hikes – one this month and one in April – taking the official cash rate to 6%.It is now expecting rate cuts to begin in February 2025 and for the OCR eventually to be 3.5%. The Reserve Bank (RBNZ) warned in November that if inflation pressures were to be stronger than anticipated, the official cash rate would have to move higher, ANZ Bank chief economist Sharon Zollner said. “Data since then has been a series of small but pretty consistent surprises in that direction.”T...
Maersk slashes $41.6 billion from annual earnings
Primary Sector

Maersk slashes $41.6 billion from annual earnings

Shipping line looking to trim costs in light of global challenges.

Brent Melville 12:00pm
Technology

Canterbury gets $6.1 million space centre

Up to $2.4 billion in economic benefits are forecast over the next ten years.

John Anthony 11:45am
Media

RNZ union staff set for new pay deal

The state media group's offer covers about 230 employees — 75% of its workforce.

Daniel Dunkley 11:00am
The end of digital free trade
Economy

The end of digital free trade

Coming up in 2024: India and a WTO round focused on digital tariffs.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Strong jobs data raises odds of a rate hike
Economy

Strong jobs data raises odds of a rate hike

Chance of OCR hike rises to 20% from 5% after Stats NZ data release. 

Gregor Thompson 07 Feb 2024
Unemployment rises to 4% as wage growth continues
Economy

Unemployment rises to 4% as wage growth continues

The rise was below what economists and the Reserve Bank of NZ had expected.

Gregor Thompson 07 Feb 2024
Dairy auction fiercely bid but storm clouds gathering
Primary Sector

Dairy auction fiercely bid but storm clouds gathering

 Whole milk powder rose 3.4% to an average of US$3,463 a tonne.

Rebecca Howard 07 Feb 2024