ANZ Bank still cautious on outlook for housing

Despite some positive data, ANZ remains cautious. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 28 Jul 2023
A slight lift in June house prices was stronger than expected but is unlikely to be a harbinger of a string of upward surprises, said ANZ Bank.House prices broke out of an 18-month downtrend in June, with the REINZ House Price Index (HPI) rising a seasonally adjusted 0.7% month on month. Before the seasonal adjustment, the HPI rose 0.4% month on month.“This was on the slightly stronger side of our expectations,” ANZ Bank economists said in a note.According to ANZ, house sales were also higher in June after seasonal ad...
Complaints over wage subsidy attack ads partially upheld
Law & Regulation

The Integrity Institute has been ordered to withdraw its ads in their current form.

Greg Hurrell 4:01pm
Primary Sector

Fonterra engaging with Brazil's competition watchdog

Concerns touch on some but not all products in combined Lactalis and DPA portfolio.

Rebecca Howard 3:20pm
Bloomberg

Trump faces fresh charges in Mar-a-Lago secret documents probe

Prosecutors allege Trump and two of his employees tried to delete security footage.

Bloomberg 1:15pm
More Economy

Consumers wary of big spending
Retail

Consumers are "cooling their jets”, says ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner.

Staff reporters 10:55am
Average household interest bill up 29%
Economy

The cost of living for the average household is increasing faster than the consumers price index – up 7.2% in the June year compared to 6% for the CPI.  The main difference between the household living-cost price index and the CPI is that the former includes the cost of mortgage...

Staff reporters 27 Jul 2023
Westpac lowers milk price forecast due to 'ongoing sluggishness' in Chinese market
Finance

The bank is now forecasting a milk price of $7.80 per kilogram of milk solids.

Riley Kennedy 26 Jul 2023
Dairy exports help trim annual trade deficit to $16b
Primary Sector

The seasonally adjusted quarterly trade balance still shows a deficit of $2.7b.

Staff reporters 24 Jul 2023