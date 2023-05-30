Menu
ANZ picks early house price recovery as rate pressure eases

Housing tailwinds now appear to be blowing a little stronger than headwinds, say ANZ analysts. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 30 May 2023
ANZ Bank New Zealand has dialled back its expectations for house prices to keep heading south, predicting a relatively sharp turn in the near term. The economist team of the country’s biggest lender is now forecasting a 1.6% quarterly increase in each of the September and December quarters, having previously predicted a 0.4% decline in the September period followed by a 0.4% increase in December. That means ANZ’s economists forecast annual house prices increasing 0.1% in the December quarter, an earlier turnaround than Jun...
NZ market tumbles as latest reporting season ends
There was active trading in Auckland International Airport and Chorus.

Graham Skellern 6:46pm
WOW-buyer adds Metro mag to its stable

Metro Magazine ferrets its way into the Still Group.

Staff reporters 4:35pm
Show us the evidence: accountants on trust tax rise

Taxpayers spent time and money on trust disclosures that the government hasn't used.

Pattrick Smellie 1:41pm
Building consents continue to decline
For the 12 months to the end of April, consents were down by 9.3%.

Staff reporters 11:59am
Auditor tags Trade Window accounts but firm confident
The company needs a lot of things to go right over the next 12 months.

Paul McBeth 9:55am
Westpac begs to differ on milk payout forecast
Household spending in China has improved, which is good for dairy demand.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Linda Jenkinson on creating opportunities in business
Different skills support stages of a company's growth, says the globetrotting pioneer.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 29 May 2023