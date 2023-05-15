Menu
April's four-point PSI drop 'may indicate a turning point'

Staff reporters
Mon, 15 May 2023
New Zealand’s service sector went into contraction for the first time since February last year, according to BNZ-BusinessNZ’s Performance of Services Index (PSI).The PSI for April was 49.8, down four points from March and well below the long-term average of 53.6.A reading above 50 indicates the service sector is generally expanding; below 50 that it is declining.BusinessNZ’s chief executive Kirk Hope said while the April result was only slightly in negative territory, the fact it dropped four points from March may indicate a t...
Govt provides $10 million for slash clean up
Primary Sector

Govt provides $10 million for slash clean up

It comes after the inquiry into slash was released last week.

Riley Kennedy 9:45am
Property Free Exclusive

Media company sees its name in lights at Mt Smart Stadium

A Christchurch couple overcame disaster to put their business' name on an iconic venue.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 9:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, May 15, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
