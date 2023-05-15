Menu
IKE appoints Brian Musfeldt as new US-based CFO

Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 15 May 2023
IKE has appointed Brian Musfeldt as its new US-based chief financial officer.The New Zealand stock exchange-listed tools and cloud developer’s current CFO, Stephen Fairbrother, will leave in June after five years at the company.Musfeldt, who will be based at the company’s Colorado headquarters in the US, was most recently CFO of Also Energy, where he was part of the executive team that grew the business at more than 30% annually over six years and led its sale to NYSE-listed STEM for US$650 million (NZ$1.04 billion).IKE chief execut...
Govt provides $10 million for slash clean up
It comes after the inquiry into slash was released last week.

Riley Kennedy 9:45am
Media company sees its name in lights at Mt Smart Stadium

A Christchurch couple overcame disaster to put their business' name on an iconic venue.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 9:45am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, May 15, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
