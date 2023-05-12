Menu
Pillow Talk brothel owner gets tax evasion conviction

A Wellington brothel owner has been sentenced to 11 months of home detention for evading $663,000 in tax in the district court in Wellington.Zhi Rong Zhou, aged 40, ran the brothel Pillow Talk and owned four properties worth nearly $4 million. He had earlier pled guilty to two representative charges.The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) began investigating his tax affairs in 2020 and searched two of his properties. It found those properties were rented out but no rental income had been declared for tax purposes. Pillow Talk took a third...
