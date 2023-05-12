Menu
Boat WOFs and skipper licences urged to stop drownings

The Ministry of Transport and Maritime NZ have agreed to begin an inquiry into licensing boat users. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Fri, 12 May 2023
Too many New Zealanders are drowning because their boats are unsafe or they lack basic boat-handling and safety knowledge and the time has come for boat licences, the Transport Accident and Investigation Commission says.The Ministry of Transport (MoT) and Maritime New Zealand have agreed to begin an inquiry into licensing boat users and what could amount to a warrant of fitness standard for recreational boats. This follows recommendations contained in the Transport Accident and Investigation Commission's (TAIC) latest report, on the sw...
Ministerial inquiry warns of environmental disaster
Ministerial inquiry warns of environmental disaster

The panel found the forest industry has lost its social licence in Tairawhiti. 

Rebecca Howard 4:03pm
Grant Robertson says wellbeing is about 'bread and butter' too

Finance minister Grant Robertson says the budget will not just focus on infrastructure.

Dileepa Fonseka 1:40pm
The coast is clear to boost West Coast shipping

A new coastal shipping barge can assist with our response to natural disasters.

Oliver Lewis 1:30pm
