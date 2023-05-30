Menu
Auditor tags Trade Window accounts but firm confident
Chief executive AJ Smith is upbeat about the future of trade. (Image: Trade Window)
Paul McBeth
Tue, 30 May 2023
Trade Window is confident the $5.4 million it raised will be enough to keep it trading over the coming financial year, although auditor KPMG tagged its accounts with a material uncertainty note. The software company has laid off about 25 staff, mainly in research and development roles, which it said won’t undermine its ability to generate revenue, and wants to keep stripping out costs as it targets breaking even on an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) basis by the end of the March 2025 year. I...
Policy

Taxpayers spent time and money on trust disclosures that the government hasn't used.

Pattrick Smellie 1:41pm
Economy

For the 12 months to the end of April, consents were down by 9.3%.

Staff reporters 11:59am
Property

The board expects the current year's dividend will be at the bottom of its range.

Staff reporters 9:15am
Arvida earnings rise to record as revaluation weighs on bottom line

Economy

For the 12 months to the end of April, consents were down by 9.3%.

Staff reporters 11:59am
Economy

Household spending in China has improved, which is good for dairy demand.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Economy Free

Different skills support stages of a company's growth, says the globetrotting pioneer.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 29 May 2023
Economy

“Consumers remain under pressure," says ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner.

Ella Somers 26 May 2023