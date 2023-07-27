Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Average household interest bill up 29%

Average household interest bill up 29%
(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 27 Jul 2023
The cost of living for the average household is increasing faster than the consumers price index – up 7.2% in the June year compared to 6% for the CPI.  The main difference between the household living-cost price index and the CPI is that the former includes the cost of mortgage interest payments – which increased 28.8% in the June year. During that period the average floating rate increased from 5.9% to 8.4%, while the 5-year rates remained largely steady at 6.8%, according to RBNZ data.  The next biggest contributor...
City Rail Link streetscape works near completion
Infrastructure

City Rail Link streetscape works near completion

The project expects to complete most of its Victoria St upgrades by the end of the year.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Property

Builders more upbeat, 70% say inquiries have perked up

No builders expect house prices to continue falling in the next 12 months.

Brent Melville 11:10am
Builders more upbeat, 70% say inquiries have perked up
Finance

Ezibuy liquidators to continue operating business to sell off inventory

The liquidators were appointed last week.

Riley Kennedy 9:45am
Ezibuy liquidators to continue operating business to sell off inventory