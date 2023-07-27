It's episode 13 and Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck joins to talk about why the company gave up on catching rockets with helicopters to focus on fishing them out of the ocean instead.
Beck also explains what's happening at Rocket Lab and where he sees New Zealand on the global space industry stage.
News topics:
- Twitter is out, X is... well, Twitter's called X now.
- Cutting costs of contracting with cozy consultants.
- Are we ready for an all-AI ad agency?
Mentioned in the episode
- Rocket-fishing now part of Rocket Lab’s business as usual, says Peter Beck - BusinessDesk, Ben Moore
- X Isn’t a Super App. It’s Just Twitter - Wired
- How to untangle the public service from consultants like PwC - InnovationAus
- Artificial intelligence ad agency launches for small businesses - BusinessDesk, Dan Dunkley
- Rocket Lab: Promising early signs - Seeking Alpha
- Rocket Lab: Baby Come Back mission livestream replay - YouTube
From BusinessDesk
- NZ’s government lays out strategy to be an 'aerospace nation' - Greg Hurrell
- New NZ-Australian mRNA-based vaccine could be a gamechanger for malaria - Greg Hurrell
Business and politics
- Spies will take over: Controversial cybersecurity shakeup to go ahead from August, Little says - NZ Herald
- Apple suggests iMessage and FaceTime could be withdrawn in UK over law change - The Guardian
AI corner
- ChatGPT broke the Turing test — the race is on for new ways to assess AI - Nature
- The AI-Powered, Totally Autonomous Future of War Is Here - Wired
- ChatGPT creator says AI advocates are fooling themselves if they think the technology is only going to be good for workers: 'Jobs are definitely going to go away' - BusinessInsider
