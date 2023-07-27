It's episode 13 and Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck joins to talk about why the company gave up on catching rockets with helicopters to focus on fishing them out of the ocean instead.

Beck also explains what's happening at Rocket Lab and where he sees New Zealand on the global space industry stage.

News topics:

Twitter is out, X is... well, Twitter's called X now.

Cutting costs of contracting with cozy consultants.

Are we ready for an all-AI ad agency?

Subscribe on iHeart Radio or wherever you get podcasts.

From our browsers to yours – recommended reading from across the internet.

Mentioned in the episode

From BusinessDesk

Business and politics

AI corner

Just for fun