Rocket-fishing now part of Rocket Lab’s business as usual, says Peter Beck

Rocket Lab's reusable first stage holds nine engines. (Image: Rocket Lab)
Ben Moore
Wed, 19 Jul 2023
A fishing expedition, the final part of the Baby Come Back mission, was a significant change in recovering Electron rockets, Rocket Lab's founder and chief executive Peter Beck told BusinessDesk.“There's a couple of wee things to go and, no doubt, we’ll learn some things from this vehicle once it's back in the factory, but it's no longer an R&D project – we're 'operationalising' this,” he said.“There's a high degree of confidence that this is just going to be a standard operation...
Could we see another rate hike? Maybe
Economy

Could we see another rate hike? Maybe

Non-tradeable inflation rose 6.6%, driven by construction, rents, and ready-to-eat food.

Rebecca Howard 5:38pm
Media

Stuff hires Tova O'Brien amid senior editorial cuts

Stuff has hired former Today FM host Tova O’Brien to lead its political coverage.

Daniel Dunkley 1:38pm
Stuff hires Tova O'Brien amid senior editorial cuts
Retail

Countdown’s rebrand is a ‘major deal’

A rebrand or an unbrand? What a name change could mean for the grocery giant.

Ella Somers 1:18pm
Countdown’s rebrand is a ‘major deal’

More Technology

NZ directors are already embracing AI in their businesses
Technology

NZ directors are already embracing AI in their businesses

Most NZ company directors are optimistic about the rise of artificial intelligence.

Greg Hurrell 18 Jul 2023
Rakon says telco dip temporary, but shareholders want belt tightened
Markets

Rakon says telco dip temporary, but shareholders want belt tightened

CEO says drivers of 5G rollout are still strong.

Ben Moore 17 Jul 2023
Rakon expects $10m could be shaved off earnings
Markets

Rakon expects $10m could be shaved off earnings

Rakon expects a return to ‘normal’ customer inventory levels by early next year.

Brent Melville 17 Jul 2023
NZ startup aims to slash global emissions from concrete
Infrastructure

NZ startup aims to slash global emissions from concrete

Neocrete is undertaking a capital raise to fund a new production plant in Waikato.

Oliver Lewis 17 Jul 2023