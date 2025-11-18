Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Serko adds 70 staff in India, GetThere acquisition powers 71% booking lift

Serko adds 70 staff in India, GetThere acquisition powers 71% booking lift
CEO Darrin Grafton says the travel software outfit scaled a global consulting talent pool in India to focus on rapid artificial intelligence development. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Tue, 18 Nov 2025
Travel software company Serko now has about 70 employees in India after officially opening its new office a few weeks ago. The dual-listed software company said on Tuesday its net loss after tax widened by $4.4 million to $9.5m for the six months to Sept 30. Chief executive Darrin Grafton said the firm’s India outpost was a centre for excellence for artificial intelligence development (AI) and rapid AI development across the tech company. Serko India is in Bengaluru, and Grafton said Serko had scaled a global consultin...
Markets sponsored by
Award-winning investment expertise, trusted to deliver for the long term
US Fed official backs further rate cut due to weak job market
World

US Fed official backs further rate cut due to weak job market

Fed Governor argued that lowering rates further is a matter of "risk management.

AFP 4:10pm
Infrastructure

Fletcher Residential worth $850m ‘on a good day’

Shareholders have been clear no asset sales should be on the cheap.

Rebecca Stevenson 9:47am
Fletcher Residential worth $850m ‘on a good day’
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Nov 18

Want to show your boss how clever you are?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Nov 18

More Markets

Sanford profit surges 224% as debt falls and aquaculture lifts earnings
Markets

Sanford profit surges 224% as debt falls and aquaculture lifts earnings

Better cash flow and lower debt helped drive seafood company Sanford’s net profit up by 223.8% to $63.7 million in the September year.Revenue was steady at $584.1m, and Sanford’s earnings before interest and tax came to $102.1m, up 88%.Managing director David Mair said it was an...

Staff reporters 11:38am
Fletcher Residential worth $850m ‘on a good day’
Infrastructure

Fletcher Residential worth $850m ‘on a good day’

Shareholders have been clear no asset sales should be on the cheap.

Rebecca Stevenson 9:47am
Investors cream $214m from Fonterra Mainland sale
Primary Sector

Investors cream $214m from Fonterra Mainland sale

From “dismal” returns to a windfall and rocketing unit price. But what's next?

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Eye on Central Otago as new West African gold belt
Markets

Eye on Central Otago as new West African gold belt

KO Gold sees similarities between Africa’s Berimian Greenstone region and Central Otago.

Denise McNabb 5:00am