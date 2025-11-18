Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Fonterra Shareholders' Fund rides Mainland sale surge, from $3.60 to $8

Fonterra Shareholders' Fund rides Mainland sale surge, from $3.60 to $8
There was plenty of cream on the top for investors in Fonterra's landmark deal to sell its consumer business. (Image: Fonterra)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Tue, 18 Nov 2025
Investors are in line for a chunky share of more than $200 million in Fonterra’s Mainland Group sale. Fonterra has inked a $4.2 billion deal to sell its consumer assets to French multinational Lactalis. It's not just the dairy co-operative's farmers who will get a windfall. Investors can own units in the Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund, which is listed on the NZX. At the end of August, 6.67% of Fonterra’s total shares on issue were held in the fund. That means the fund’s potential s...
US Fed official backs further rate cut due to weak job market
World

US Fed official backs further rate cut due to weak job market

Fed Governor argued that lowering rates further is a matter of "risk management.

AFP 4:10pm
Markets

Serko swells in India, GetThere adds $8.8m revenue

CEO says result is strongest ever as shares soar more than 8% in early trading.

Rebecca Stevenson 11:15am
Serko swells in India, GetThere adds $8.8m revenue
Infrastructure

Fletcher Residential worth $850m ‘on a good day’

Shareholders have been clear no asset sales should be on the cheap.

Rebecca Stevenson 9:47am
Fletcher Residential worth $850m ‘on a good day’

More Primary Sector

Comvita shareholders deliver the killer sting to Florenz deal
Primary Sector

Comvita shareholders deliver the killer sting to Florenz deal

Florenz had offered 80 cents per share.

Riley Kennedy 17 Nov 2025
How US politics just delivered NZ a beef break
Primary Sector

How US politics just delivered NZ a beef break

There could be additional tariff rollbacks to come as well.

Dileepa Fonseka 17 Nov 2025
Synlait Milk to say goodbye North Island
Primary Sector

Synlait Milk to say goodbye North Island

Dairy companies’ AGM season kicks off this week.

Riley Kennedy 17 Nov 2025
Comvita deal fails, attention turns to capital raise
Primary Sector

Comvita deal fails, attention turns to capital raise

“It is your company, and ultimately, shareholders determine its future.”

Riley Kennedy 14 Nov 2025