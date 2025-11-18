Menu
KO Gold has eye on Central Otago as new West African gold belt

Santana Minerals' Bendigo-Ophir project. (Image: Supplied)
Denise McNabb
Tue, 18 Nov 2025
Canadian-listed junior miner KO Gold has largely flown under the radar in New Zealand as it ploughs ahead with ambitious gold exploration projects in Central and South Otago, on a similar trajectory to Santana Minerals.But it was keen to let shareholders know last week, in an update about the rich potential it sees from gold returns on land it is exploring and prospecting. Its permits span 1,064 sq km of the district, but there is a particular focus on sites covering 400 sq km in Central Otago. Get up to date fast. Join BusinessDesk&#...
Fed Governor argued that lowering rates further is a matter of "risk management.

AFP 4:10pm
Serko swells in India, GetThere adds $8.8m revenue

CEO says result is strongest ever as shares soar more than 8% in early trading.

Rebecca Stevenson 11:15am
Fletcher Residential worth $850m ‘on a good day’

Shareholders have been clear no asset sales should be on the cheap.

Rebecca Stevenson 9:47am
Sanford profit surges 224% as debt falls and aquaculture lifts earnings

Better cash flow and lower debt helped drive seafood company Sanford’s net profit up by 223.8% to $63.7 million in the September year.Revenue was steady at $584.1m, and Sanford’s earnings before interest and tax came to $102.1m, up 88%.Managing director David Mair said it was an...

Staff reporters 11:38am
Serko swells in India, GetThere adds $8.8m revenue

CEO says result is strongest ever as shares soar more than 8% in early trading.

Rebecca Stevenson 11:15am
Fletcher Residential worth $850m ‘on a good day’

Shareholders have been clear no asset sales should be on the cheap.

Rebecca Stevenson 9:47am
Investors cream $214m from Fonterra Mainland sale

From “dismal” returns to a windfall and rocketing unit price. But what's next?

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am