Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Fletcher Building in talks with parties on residential sale

Fletcher Building in talks with parties on residential sale
The number of profitable residential units fell by 220 to 666 in the year to June 30. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Tue, 18 Nov 2025
Fletcher Building’s residential and development arm could fetch about $850 million on a good day, an analyst says. On Tuesday morning, the company said it was talking to a number of interested parties for its residential business as part of its strategic review.  “As part of that process, a range of potential outcomes, including possible divestment options, are being assessed.” Forsyth Barr’s Rohan Koreman-Smit said businesses such as Fletcher’s residential division can swap hands at about the cost o...
Infrastructure sponsored by
Datacom is one of Australasia’s largest homegrown technology companies. We’ve been using technology to help New Zealand businesses and public sector organisations solve their biggest challenges for 60 years.
US Fed official backs further rate cut due to weak job market
World

US Fed official backs further rate cut due to weak job market

Fed Governor argued that lowering rates further is a matter of "risk management.

AFP 4:10pm
Markets

Serko swells in India, GetThere adds $8.8m revenue

CEO says result is strongest ever as shares soar more than 8% in early trading.

Rebecca Stevenson 11:15am
Serko swells in India, GetThere adds $8.8m revenue
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Nov 18

Want to show your boss how clever you are?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Nov 18

More Infrastructure

Congestion charge law draws political and commercial contest
Infrastructure

Congestion charge law draws political and commercial contest

A contest is on for contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
EA flags cost-shifting in connection charges
Infrastructure

EA flags cost-shifting in connection charges

The electricity regulator links connection charges to cost-shifting onto new customers. 

Ian Llewellyn 17 Nov 2025
NZX edges lower as Infratil, profit-taking weigh
Finance Market close

NZX edges lower as Infratil, profit-taking weigh

S&P/NZX 50 Index slips with Infratil, Blackpearl and Heartland in focus.

Andy Macdonald 13 Nov 2025
Infratil adds $250m to its billion-dollar asset sale target
Infrastructure

Infratil adds $250m to its billion-dollar asset sale target

Most of the cash will come from sale of mobile tower business Fortysouth.

Rebecca Stevenson 13 Nov 2025