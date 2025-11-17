Menu
News in Brief

Dawn Aerospace's Stefan Powell wins PM space prize

Dawn Aerospace CEO Stefan Powell. (Image: supplied)
Staff reporters
Mon, 17 Nov 2025
Dawn Aerospace co-founder Stefan Powell has won this year’s Prime Minister’s Space Prize for Professional Excellence, worth $100,000.Hamilton-born Powell, the company’s chief executive, founded Dawn Aerospace alongside fellow graduates from the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands.Dawn Aerospace has developed non-toxic propellants for satellites, replacing toxic hydrazine. It is also developing a reusable, uncrewed space plane that can take off horizontally, reach space and return to land at an airstrip.Mk-II Auro...
US Fed official backs further rate cut due to weak job market
World

US Fed official backs further rate cut due to weak job market

Fed Governor argued that lowering rates further is a matter of "risk management.

AFP 4:10pm
Markets

Serko swells in India, GetThere adds $8.8m revenue

CEO says result is strongest ever as shares soar more than 8% in early trading.

Rebecca Stevenson 11:15am
Infrastructure

Fletcher Residential worth $850m ‘on a good day’

Shareholders have been clear no asset sales should be on the cheap.

Rebecca Stevenson 9:47am
