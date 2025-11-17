Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

HelloFresh profit plunges 84% as revenue drops amid customer fallout

HelloFresh profit plunges 84% as revenue drops amid customer fallout
(Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 17 Nov 2025
Meal kit provider HelloFresh New Zealand has reported a steep decline in profit and revenue in 2024, as the business faces continually shrinking results post-pandemic.HelloFresh reported revenue of $117.8 million in the 12 months to Dec 31, 2024, a drop of 18.8% or $27.3m from $145.1m in 2023.The business made an operating loss of $1.38m, down from an operating profit of $1.98m in the year prior.But the largest drop was in its net profit, falling from $2.4m in the year to Dec 31, 2023, to just $375,093 – a drop of 84%.The figures show Hel...
US Fed official backs further rate cut due to weak job market
World

US Fed official backs further rate cut due to weak job market

Fed Governor argued that lowering rates further is a matter of "risk management.

AFP 4:10pm
Markets

Serko swells in India, GetThere adds $8.8m revenue

CEO says result is strongest ever as shares soar more than 8% in early trading.

Rebecca Stevenson 11:15am
Serko swells in India, GetThere adds $8.8m revenue
Infrastructure

Fletcher Residential worth $850m ‘on a good day’

Shareholders have been clear no asset sales should be on the cheap.

Rebecca Stevenson 9:47am
Fletcher Residential worth $850m ‘on a good day’